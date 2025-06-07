Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that its joint venture, the Kernex-KEC Consortium, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 182.81 crore from Western Railway.

The contract involves the provision of KAVACH Version 4.0 or the latest (formerly known as Train Collision Avoidance System TCAS), including the deployment of a communication backbone based on UHF and OFC on the PalanpurSamakhiyaliGandhidham section under the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway.

The project is valued at Rs 182.81 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 730 days. Kernex holds a 70% stake in the consortium.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 358.2% to Rs 32.59 crore on an 829.9% rise in total income to Rs 83.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 0.83% to close at Rs 1,234.20 on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Ram Ratna Wires fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Ram Ratna Wires fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Board of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering approves fund raising of Rs 211 cr

Board of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering approves fund raising of Rs 211 cr

Board of Ethos approves terms of proposed rights issue

Board of Ethos approves terms of proposed rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon