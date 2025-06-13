Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD off 44-month high ahead of key data

EUR/USD off 44-month high ahead of key data

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Euro has slipped a little today against the US dollar after recording awesome gains that took EUR/USD pair to a 44-month high of 1.1660. Some cautiousness was seen ahead of industrial production and foreign trade from the euro area. The US dollar saw some bargain buying too as global tensions escalated after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites. US dollar index is off a three-year low and quotes around 97.70 mark. EUR/USD pair is up around 2% this week, recording a continued sharp upturn after falling near 1.1000 mark in the middle of last month. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 99.60, up 0.24% on the day after witnessing continued support around 99.20-99.40 zone.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

