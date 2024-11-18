Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.94 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales decline 30.98% to Rs 37.52 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.5254.36 -31 OPM %-38.94-27.72 -PBDT-17.66-22.52 22 PBT-22.94-26.97 15 NP-22.94-26.97 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Once operational, water taxis to save time to Navi Mumbai airport: Gadkari

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Manipur

Latest LIVE: Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

debt funds, mutual funds, investment, markets, regulator

Debt MFs bounce back: Rs 1.57 lakh cr inflows in October, liquid funds lead

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,100; Nifty at 23,400; IT, Oil, PSB weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon