Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2025.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2025.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 11.58% to Rs 2804.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4437 shares in the past one month.

 

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd tumbled 9.40% to Rs 53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 9.17% to Rs 9.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17054 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

Nifty, Sensex were trading higher on December 31

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty above 26,150; SMIDs rally; Vodafone Idea shares tank 15%

initial public offering, IPO

Vishal Nirmiti files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹125-cr via fresh issue

Shakti Pumps share price advance on December 31

Shakti Pumps share price rises over 5% on ₹170-crore order win from MPUVN

Vodafone Idea share

Vodafone Idea shares tank 15%, hits lower band; check all details here

Bonlon Industries Ltd shed 8.88% to Rs 54.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64591 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd slipped 6.58% to Rs 6.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8610 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge wins contract of Rs 1661.9 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge wins contract of Rs 1661.9 cr from Ministry of Defence

Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

Sumit Woods jumps on Mahim redevelopment project

Sumit Woods jumps on Mahim redevelopment project

Mazda jumps after securing Rs 29-cr MEE & ATFD order

Mazda jumps after securing Rs 29-cr MEE & ATFD order

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon