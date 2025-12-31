Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in the afternoon trade, ending a four-session losing streak on the final trading day of the year, as bargain hunting lifted indices despite ongoing concerns over sustained foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark. Barring the Nifty IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with the Oil & Gas, Metal and PSU Bank indices gaining the most.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 643.50 points or 0.76% to 85,318.58. The Nifty 50 index climbed 215.50 points or 0.84% to 26,154.70.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.08%.

The market breadth was advanced. On the BSE, 2,810 shares rose and 1,252 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

JSW Steel (up 4.66%), Tata Steel (up 2.74%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.22%), Reliance Industries (up 1.99%) and Titan Company (up 1.92%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.83%), Wipro (down 0.64%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.32%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.21%) and Infosys (down 0.07%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Waaree Energies rose 0.33%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer.

Shakti Pumps India rallied 3.57% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.

ZF Steering Gear India surged 8.42% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems, has secured a significant order worth Rs 151 crore for its renewable energy business.

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.44% after the company said that it has declared a successful bidder for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project.

Premier Energies added 0.21%. The company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

Ahasolar Technologies shed 0.21%. The company has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owners engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project.

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 4.70% after the companys step- down subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged supply contracts worth approximately Rs 421 crore.

RITES gained 4.66% after the company has received a Letter of Award for the supply of in-service Cape gauge diesel-electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe. The order is valued at $3.6 million.

Global Markets:

Most European shares advanced on Wednesday. Markets will operate for a half-day on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday for the New Years Day holiday, before reopening on Friday.

In Asia, markets traded mixed on the holiday-shortened final trading day of the year. Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the holidays, while Japan and South Korea remained closed for the day.

Chinas economy ended the year on a slightly less gloomy note, as factory activity expanded in December for the first time since March, beating expectations, according to official data released Wednesday.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 in December, higher than 49.2 reading that was recorded in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell modestly, notching a third consecutive losing session. The broad market index lost 0.14% and closed at 6,896.24, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.24% and settled at 23,419.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.20% and ended at 48,367.06.

The three major averages have slumped to start the week, dragged down by losses in tech. Nvidia posted back-to-back losing sessions, as did another AI stock Palantir Technologies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

