Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 25.19% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.22% to Rs 151.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.151.25178.4018.2119.1337.6243.7734.7841.3025.2133.70