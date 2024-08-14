Popular Vehicles & Services consolidated net profit declines 29.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 1291.45 crore

Net profit of Popular Vehicles & Services declined 29.77% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 1291.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1206.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1291.451206.033.484.1232.0132.708.2910.985.457.76