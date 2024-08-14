Popular Vehicles & Services consolidated net profit declines 29.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 1291.45 croreNet profit of Popular Vehicles & Services declined 29.77% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 1291.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1206.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1291.451206.03 7 OPM %3.484.12 -PBDT32.0132.70 -2 PBT8.2910.98 -24 NP5.457.76 -30
