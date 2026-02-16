You may soon access WhatsApp Status preview from top of Chats tab: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new way for users to access status updates directly from the Chats tab. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the status updates may soon appear in the top app bar, making them easier to access without switching tabs. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.9.

WhatsApp Status update preview: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp is testing a feature that places status updates in the centre of the top app bar. The section will reportedly show profile icons of contacts the user interacts with most, provided they have shared a status update. This means users will be able to directly see who has posted a status without leaving the Chats tab.

The upcoming update is expected to introduce another way to view all available status updates. According to the report, when users scroll down within the Chats tab, a dedicated row appears showing the status updates shared by their contacts. From this row, users can swipe horizontally to browse through different updates, similar to how statuses were displayed in the older Status tab layout.

As reported, the idea behind this change appears to be quicker visibility. Instead of navigating to the Updates tab, users can get a glance at recent statuses while staying within their main chat list.

ALSO READ: AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in Delhi today: Key sessions to watch Currently, users can check whether a contact has shared a status update from the Chats tab by tapping on the profile picture. However, they need to scroll through the entire chat list to locate those contacts.

Hidden contacts

The report noted that status updates from contacts previously hidden in the Updates tab will not appear in this new top app bar section either. This is intended to keep the experience consistent with how status updates are currently managed.

Still under development

It is to be noted that the feature is still in the early stages of development. There is no confirmed timeline for its public release. The company is currently refining how status updates will be organised and displayed within the top app bar. Once testing is complete, the feature is expected to roll out gradually in a future update.