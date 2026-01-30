Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 3431.20 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation declined 3.00% to Rs 713.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 735.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 3431.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2760.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3431.202760.2390.6897.34791.49934.29788.49931.66713.00735.03

