Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.88% to Rs 550.43 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 23.79% to Rs 60.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.88% to Rs 550.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales550.43353.11 56 OPM %21.6824.04 -PBDT108.3578.67 38 PBT71.7552.61 36 NP60.2548.67 24
