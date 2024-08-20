Business Standard
Kharif crop sowing rises to 1031.56 lakh hectares

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Area coverage rise under paddy, pulses, coarse cereals, sugarcane, but declines under cotton and jute
As per the latest data on progress of area coverage under kharif crops for the current season 2024 released by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers, the kharif crop coverage has touched 1031.56 lakh hectares as 20 August 2024 compared with 1010.52 lakh hectares same time in the previous .
An area coverage under paddy has been reported at 369.05 lakh hectares as compared to 349.49 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.
The coverage under pulses has increased to 120.18 lakh hectares compared to 113.69 lakh hectares touched during the corresponding period of last year. Among the pulses, area sown to arhar has jumped 12% to 45.78 lakh hectares and moong 10% to 33.24 lakh hectares, while the area under urad has declined 4% to 28.33 lakh hectares.
The sowing of coarse cereals has increased to 181.11 lakh hectares compared to 176.39 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year. The area under jowar rose 6% to 14.62 lakh hectares, ragi 7% to 7.56 lakh hectares and small maize 7% to 87.23 lakh hectares, while that under bajra declined 4% to 66.91 lakh hectares.
The area coverage under oilseeds has also moved up 186.77 lakh hectares compared to 185.13 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year. Among the oilseeds, the area under soyabean rose 1% to 125.11 lakh hectares and groundnut 9% to 46.36 lakh hectares, while that under sesamum declined 7% to 10.55 lakh hectares.
Among the cash crops, the area coverage under sugarcane rose 1% to 57.68 lakh hectares, while that under cotton decline 9% to 111.07 lakh hectares and jute & mesta dipped 13% to 5.7 lakh hectares.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

