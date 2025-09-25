Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 89745 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11802 shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Cipla Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 September 2025.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 89745 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11802 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.3,418.00. Volumes stood at 13626 shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70613 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.915.05. Volumes stood at 27200 shares in the last session.

 

Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 73432 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24770 shares. The stock lost 0.50% to Rs.1,530.10. Volumes stood at 22269 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata

Tata Motors shares drop 5% in 2 days as JLR cyberattack rattles investors

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 160 pts, Nifty below 25,050; metal shares shine, auto drags

Office, Office space

Office space leasing to fall 1% in July-Sept across top 7 cities: Report

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Gujarat Pipavav rises 3% on securing this deal from ONGC; key details here

youtube

YouTube: How to turn off annoying end screen content recommendations

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.378.00. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 20047 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9139 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.7,476.75. Volumes stood at 8064 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon