Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

To co-develop advanced optical solutions

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has expanded its long-standing partnership with Netomnia, the UK's second-largest alternative network provider (Alt-Net). Together, the companies co-develop advanced optical solutions that underpin Netomnia's capital efficient, future-ready full-fibre network across the UK.

Netomnia is deploying a native 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network engineered for scale and efficiency. Together with YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia now serves 2.8 million premises serviceable, and ~400,000 connected premises. With an annual build rate of one million premises, Netomnia is on track to achieve three million premises serviceable by the end of 2025 and is targeting five million by the end of 2027.

 

With this new multi-year partnership, STL will now offer end-to-end FTTH connectivity solutions to Netomnia, including both optical fibre cables and optical connectivity solutions for faster FTTX rollouts. STL's optical fibre cable solutions offer an impressive ~20% average area reduction, improving duct utilisation and blow performance while reducing material consumption and carbon footprint. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, STL helps Netomnia accelerate rollout speed and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon