Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that high-frequency indicators for August point to expansion in manufacturing activity, with its PMI surging to a near 18-year high, with ongoing improvements in demand conditions leading to increase in factory orders. Automobile production remained robust, led by strong output of three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Production of passenger vehicles declined due to recalibration of dispatches ahead of GST reforms. Production and sales of passenger vehicles are likely to pick up in the upcoming festive season supported by the GST rate cut. Conventional electricity generation recovered as thermal coal production improved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon