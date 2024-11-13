Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 81.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 47.47 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 81.86% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 47.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.4741.20 15 OPM %12.8520.92 -PBDT10.957.60 44 PBT10.356.78 53 NP8.624.74 82
