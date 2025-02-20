KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has entered into an Operations and Management Agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad, Telangana for an initial term of 7 years with an extension for a further period of 3 years on an exclusive basis, to run, manage, operate, direct and control the Hospital and provide the Medical Services at the Hospital in accordance with the terms and conditions under of this Agreement.
