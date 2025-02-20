Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 14222 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2703 shares

Just Dial Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2025.

Linde India Ltd clocked volume of 14222 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2703 shares. The stock gained 9.35% to Rs.6,415.60. Volumes stood at 2570 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 69249 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15135 shares. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs.874.00. Volumes stood at 22906 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 23521 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7730 shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.6,288.80. Volumes stood at 32394 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Faecal coliform bacteria: What is it? How does it affect your health?

Exam 2025

BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

illegal immigrants, migrants

LIVE news updates: Indians among 300 US deportees detained at Panama hotel

Fixed Deposit, FD

Best FD rates February 2025: 10 private banks offer 7.5%+ interest

stock market

Here's why Waaree Energies share rose over 4% in trade on February 20

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43656 shares. The stock lost 3.23% to Rs.625.35. Volumes stood at 66416 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 6988 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2674 shares. The stock slipped 2.56% to Rs.3,618.05. Volumes stood at 2886 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trishakti Industries rises on bagging supply order worth Rs 3.70 crore

Trishakti Industries rises on bagging supply order worth Rs 3.70 crore

Waaree Energies gains on bagging 362.5 MWp solar module order

Waaree Energies gains on bagging 362.5 MWp solar module order

Maruti Suzuki aims for dominant 50% market share in India

Maruti Suzuki aims for dominant 50% market share in India

Cyient appoints Sukamal Banerjee as Executive Director and CEO

Cyient appoints Sukamal Banerjee as Executive Director and CEO

Orchid Pharma gains as U.S.FDA completes Tamil Nadu facility inspection

Orchid Pharma gains as U.S.FDA completes Tamil Nadu facility inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon