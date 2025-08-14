Solid Stone Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 5.67 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.674.24 34 OPM %14.2917.92 -PBDT0.370.27 37 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.04 0
