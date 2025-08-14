Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.94% to Rs 1111.99 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 34.31% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.94% to Rs 1111.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 777.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1111.99777.93 43 OPM %7.459.65 -PBDT68.5961.64 11 PBT27.3520.65 32 NP20.1615.01 34
