Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 23.55% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 1747.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.60% to Rs 149.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 6608.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6368.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1747.821728.60 1 6608.066368.39 4 OPM %11.7813.90 -11.6314.77 - PBDT196.95215.68 -9 692.57861.43 -20 PBT129.51142.87 -9 433.99619.38 -30 NP46.8061.22 -24 149.09200.40 -26
