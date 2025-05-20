Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 30.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 43.22 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 30.17% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 43.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.65% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.2234.99 24 142.36107.00 33 OPM %7.275.69 -7.365.01 - PBDT2.451.86 32 7.905.05 56 PBT2.031.58 28 6.353.96 60 NP1.511.16 30 4.952.53 96
