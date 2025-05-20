Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.21% to Rs 6290.20 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 0.96% to Rs 1170.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 6290.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5366.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.26% to Rs 4525.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3859.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 22573.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19021.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6290.205366.40 17 22573.8019021.50 19 OPM %33.7930.38 -31.2728.31 - PBDT2129.501752.30 22 7162.105587.20 28 PBT1891.601547.00 22 6246.304823.10 30 NP1170.901182.30 -1 4525.503859.50 17
