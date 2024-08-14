Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 211.03 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 47.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 211.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.211.03220.201.902.013.083.771.192.040.871.66