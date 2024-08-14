Simmonds Marshall reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 47.72 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 47.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.7246.59 2 OPM %10.907.49 -PBDT3.071.83 68 PBT1.250.06 1983 NP1.22-0.46 LP
