Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 109.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 21.93 croreNet profit of Sky Industries rose 109.21% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.9319.58 12 OPM %9.857.05 -PBDT2.541.41 80 PBT2.090.98 113 NP1.590.76 109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content