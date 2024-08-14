Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 109.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 21.93 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 109.21% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.9319.589.857.052.541.412.090.981.590.76