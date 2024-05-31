Sales decline 94.20% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.20% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 782.02% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content