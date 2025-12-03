Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 10.66 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

From New Mangalore Port Authority

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been received a work order from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) for the hiring of One No. of River Sea Vessel (RSV) type IV Security Patrol Boat with all manpower excluding High Speed Diesel (HSD). The said contract is for a period of five years and is valued at Rs 10,66,43,732/- inclusive of GST

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

