Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 89.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17161 shares
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 December 2025.
DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 89.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17161 shares. The stock gained 3.86% to Rs.2,600.00. Volumes stood at 9846 shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 12.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68203 shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.1,903.80. Volumes stood at 27935 shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 63.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.366.90. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 8.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.06% to Rs.906.90. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50826 shares. The stock rose 5.66% to Rs.17,279.00. Volumes stood at 64129 shares in the last session.
