Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wockhardt Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Wockhardt Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Indian Bank crashed 5.81% to Rs 809.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39890 shares in the past one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Wockhardt Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 1408.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd lost 5.23% to Rs 150.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 3, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trim losses, Nifty below 26k; SMIDs in red; PSBs top drag

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live score Raipur

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Kohli-Gaikwad put up 50-run stand for India

brain ageing study

Your brain resets at ages 9, 32, 66 and 83: Study maps life's neural shifts

Emmvee Photovoltaic share price

Emmvee Photovoltaic gains 4%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha discusses Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd shed 4.90% to Rs 153.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 134.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank slipped 4.82% to Rs 119.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Gujarat Pipavav gains after inking MoU with NYK India

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon