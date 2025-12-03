Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vipul Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Sudeep Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Vipul Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Sudeep Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2025.

Patel Retail Ltd tumbled 10.67% to Rs 228.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20350 shares in the past one month.

Vipul Ltd crashed 8.52% to Rs 7.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41635 shares in the past one month.

 

Delta Manufacturing Ltd lost 7.36% to Rs 74.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3485 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd fell 6.85% to Rs 68. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1820 shares in the past one month.

Sudeep Pharma Ltd corrected 6.50% to Rs 677. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

