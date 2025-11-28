Friday, November 28, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall Infra Projects successfully bids for Indore Ujjain greenfield highway project

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1089 crore.

