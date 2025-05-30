Friday, May 30, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions slides as Q4 PAT slumps 61% YoY to Rs 248 cr

KNR Constructions slides as Q4 PAT slumps 61% YoY to Rs 248 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

KNR Constructions declined 3.96% to Rs 212.65 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.58% to Rs 139.24 crore on 31.03% decline in revenue from operations Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 57.73 crore in Q4 FY25, down by 86.32% from Rs 422.16 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA slipped 40.85% year on year to Rs 221.50 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 22.7% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 26.5% registered in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 26.85% to Rs 8,171.5 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,742 crore (down 27.32% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 412.44 crore (down 4.99% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 405.84 crore (up 9.48% YoY) during the period under review.

 

As of 31 March 2025, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 5,051.8 crore, out of which Rs 2,561.1 crore is from other road projects, Rs 2,490.7 crore is from the irrigation sector and the pipeline sector.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty tests 24,750; Metal, Auto indices fall 1%

Swiggy Instamart

Instamart appoints Ankit Jain as senior vice president of operations

PremiumBSE, NSE, Stock Market

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits new high; zooms 110% from 3-month low

Reliance Power

Reliance Power shares jumps 15%, hits 52-week high; rises 111% in one year

HBO Harry Potter TV series new cast

Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 28.87% to Rs 1,001.9 on 7.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,753.2 in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for the final dividend will be announced in due course.

KNR Constructions, incorporated in 1995, is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure project development company providing EPC services in segments such as roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.99%, up for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.99%, up for fifth straight session

Indices trade with limited losses; IT shares slide

Indices trade with limited losses; IT shares slide

Waaree Energies' arm wins order worth USD 176 million

Waaree Energies' arm wins order worth USD 176 million

Ola Electric drops after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 870 cr

Ola Electric drops after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 870 cr

Lemon Tree Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Lemon Tree Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon