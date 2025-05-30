Indices trade with limited losses; IT shares slide

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 267.20 points or 0.33% to 81,365.82. The Nifty 50 index fell 81.85 points or 0.33% to 24,752.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.16%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,665 shares rose and 2,125 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.05% to 16.08. The Nifty 26 June 2025 futures were trading at 24,873 at a premium of 121 point as compared with the spot at 24,752.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 52 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index slipped 0.84% to 37,437.50. The index rose 0.77% in the past trading session.
Infosys (down 1.39%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.31%), LTIMindtree (down 1.15%), Persistent Systems (down 1.11%), Coforge (down 0.9%), HCL Technologies (down 0.58%), Mphasis (down 0.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.22%) and Wipro (down 0.20%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Welspun Living dropped 6.23% after the company reported a 9.71% decrease in consolidated net profit of Rs 131.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 146 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue rose by 2.74% year-over-year to Rs 2,645.90 crore during the period under review.
NBCC (India) advanced 1.52% after the company reported a 29.27% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 175.92 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 136.08 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.17% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,642.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
