Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Lemon Tree Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 122.25 crore in Q4 FY25, up 37.31% year-on-year and 22.85% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 205 crore, registering a 17% increase YoY and an 11% rise sequentially. The EBITDA margin stood at 54% in Q4 FY25, supported by operating leverage and cost optimization initiatives.

During the quarter, gross ARR (average revenue per room) increased 7% YoY to Rs 7,042 crore during the quarter, while the occupancy rate jumped to 77.6% in Q4 FY25.

 

RevPAR (revenue per available room) jumped 15% to Rs 5,462 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 4,754 crore in Q4 FY24.

Patanjali Keswani, chairman & managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, In Q4, this year Lemon Tree recorded its highest-ever fourth-quarter revenue. At Rs 379.4 crore, our revenue grew by 15% compared to Q4 last year, while net EBITDA grew 17% Y-o-Y to Rs 205.0 crore, translating into a net EBITDA margin of 54.0%, which increased by 109 bps Y-o-Y.

Fees from management and franchised contracts for third-party-owned hotels stood at Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 11% Y-o-Y. Fees from Fleur Hotels stood at Rs 28.3 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 19% Y-o-Y. Total management fees for Lemon Tree stood at Rs 44.4 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 16% Y-o-Y, and Rs 149 crore for the full year, an increase of 22% over FY24.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-orders with storage upgrade offer close today

Gold and Silver

170% surge in demand: Indians are ditching jewellery for gold ETFs in 2025

World MS Day 2025, multiple sclerosis awareness

Multiple Sclerosis in India: Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, cost explained

K Kavitha

K Kavitha alleges BRS-BJP deal, hints at KTR betrayal during jail time

Jet engines

India searches for partners beyond US to build fighter jet engines

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 108.1 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 29% Y-o-Y. Cash profit for the company stood at Rs 143.0 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 22% Y-o-Y. Total cash profit generated by the company during FY25 stood at Rs 382.4 crore, an increase of 30% over FY24. The debt for the company decreased by Rs 190 crore during the year, from Rs 1889 crore in FY24 to Rs 1699 crore in FY25.

The debt/EBITDA ratio in FY25 for the company stood at 2.67x, which is a 25% reduction over 3.57x in FY24. On the asset-light side, in Q4 we signed 15 new management and franchise contracts, adding 833 new rooms to our pipeline, and operationalized 2 hotels, adding 121 rooms to our operational portfolio. As of March 31, 2025, the total inventory for the group stands at 212 hotels and 17,116 rooms, divided into 10,269 rooms and 111 hotels being operational and the rest in the pipeline.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) fell 1.22% to Rs 140.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav zooms as Q4 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Gujarat Pipavav zooms as Q4 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Advait Energy Transitions receives LoA valued at Rs 49.99 cr

Advait Energy Transitions receives LoA valued at Rs 49.99 cr

Currency in circulation up 3.30% in this fiscal year

Currency in circulation up 3.30% in this fiscal year

Welspun Living slides as Q4 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 132 cr

Welspun Living slides as Q4 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 132 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon