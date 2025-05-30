Friday, May 30, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.99%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 921.8, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.79% drop in NIFTY and a 5.36% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 921.8, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24737.15. The Sensex is at 81342.53, down 0.36%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 20.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9351.65, down 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

