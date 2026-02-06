Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 82.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 265.33 croreNet profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 82.21% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 265.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales265.33349.67 -24 OPM %3.057.31 -PBDT14.1739.30 -64 PBT10.2035.90 -72 NP4.5025.30 -82
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST