Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 82.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 265.33 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 82.21% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 265.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.265.33349.673.057.3114.1739.3010.2035.904.5025.30

