Telogica standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 138.82% to Rs 9.72 crore

Net profit of Telogica declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 138.82% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.724.074.015.650.550.190.490.170.140.16

