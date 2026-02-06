Telogica standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 138.82% to Rs 9.72 croreNet profit of Telogica declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 138.82% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.724.07 139 OPM %4.015.65 -PBDT0.550.19 189 PBT0.490.17 188 NP0.140.16 -13
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST