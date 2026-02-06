Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 10.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 191.64 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 10.13% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 191.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.191.64174.515.445.668.087.854.153.923.483.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News