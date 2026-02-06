Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.47% to Rs 2119.60 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 203.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.47% to Rs 2119.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2478.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2119.602478.3011.74-0.0697.20-163.9023.60-234.20-38.30-203.60

