Konark Synthetic consolidated net profit declines 97.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 10.38 croreNet profit of Konark Synthetic declined 97.14% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.3812.04 -14 OPM %10.127.72 -PBDT0.311.09 -72 PBT0.071.41 -95 NP0.041.40 -97
