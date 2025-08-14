Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.02% to Rs 161.69 croreNet profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 83.47% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.02% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales161.69202.17 -20 OPM %3.234.44 -PBDT3.116.38 -51 PBT0.583.56 -84 NP0.412.48 -83
