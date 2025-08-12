Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 160.67 croreNet profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 9.19% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 160.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales160.67144.86 11 OPM %14.2412.77 -PBDT24.9421.97 14 PBT22.8319.98 14 NP17.5819.36 -9
