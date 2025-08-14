Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 18.03 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 16.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.0319.38 -7 OPM %9.048.88 -PBDT1.671.78 -6 PBT1.541.64 -6 NP1.051.26 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content