GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 25.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.07% to Rs 375.33 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 25.99% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.07% to Rs 375.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 375.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.375.33375.0718.5013.9866.3949.4247.3934.8231.9525.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News