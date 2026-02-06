HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 200.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 574.17 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 200.58% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 574.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 542.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.574.17542.829.226.1354.7235.4927.057.5515.605.19

