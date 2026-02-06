Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 349.00 crore

Net loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 349.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 300.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.349.00300.3110.7019.2114.8932.63-10.688.09-17.438.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News