IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2026.

IFCI Ltd spiked 6.24% to Rs 52.06 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 48.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd soared 3.19% to Rs 707.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd surged 3.09% to Rs 294. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd advanced 2.66% to Rs 429.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 2.59% to Rs 622.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

