KPI Green rises as arm gets LoA for 15-MW solar power projects

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

KPI Green Energy rose 3.34% to Rs 412.80 after the company's subsidiary Sun Drops Energia, received letters of award (LoA) for development of solar power projects with a total capacity of 14.90 MW under the captive power producer business segment.

The projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26, in various tranches as per the terms of the orders.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

