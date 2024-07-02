Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KPIT Technologies Ltd Spurts 1.6%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX
KPIT Technologies Ltd rose 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1688.4. The BSE Teck index is up 0.79% to quote at 17552.06. The index is up 11.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 1.54% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 1.2% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 22.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 99563 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1764 on 12 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 24 Jul 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jeffrey Epstein

Judge releases 2006 grand jury records of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off-highs, slips 150 points, Nifty below 24,100

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye

Turkish prez accuses opposition of fueling racism amid anti-Syrian riot

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

Jordan Bardella

Jordan Bardella could become youngest French PM at helm of far-right party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon