Godrej Properties garners sales of Rs 3,500 cr from Godrej Woodscapes project

This is Godrej Properties' most successful launch ever in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved and is the second launch with Rs 3,000 crore sales in the past three months.

With the success of Godrej Woodscapes, GPL has achieved over 500% QoQ growth in sales in Bengaluru and has surpassed its full year FY24 sales in South India within the first quarter.

Godrej Woodscapes marks the second launch with Rs 2000+ crore sales for Godrej Properties in the current quarter of Q1 FY25. It is also the sixth launch in the last 4 quarters to have sold inventory of over Rs 2,000 crore during launch. GPL had previously sold inventory of over Rs 2000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25; Rs 3,008 crore in Godrej Zenith, Sector 89, Gurgaon in Q4 FY24; Rs 2,693 crore in Godrej Reserve, Kandivali, MMR also in Q4 FY24; Rs 2,667 crore in Godrej Aristocrat, Sector 49, Gurgaon in Q3 FY24 and Rs 2,016 crore in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold over 2,000 homes worth over Rs 3,150 crore in its project, Godrej Woodscapes, located in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.